Fabio Carvalho believes that Liverpool’s ‘interest in signing him’ has ‘affected’ his recent performances for Fulham

Despite it being a long-running link between ourselves and Fabio Carvalho, it appears that these links have taken a toll on him.

As reported by the Metro (via BBC Sport): ‘Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho has said Liverpool’s interest in signing him has affected his recent Fulham performances.

‘However, it is believed the 19-year-old winger is closing in on a deal to join the Reds after the club missed out on signing him back in January’.

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas appears to be angrily swearing as he heads onto Anfield pitch for post-Manchester United warm-down

It has been reported several times by Fabrizio Romano that this deal has been all but officially confirmed but that obviously hasn’t helped the Portuguese attacker.

This is, of course, if these reports are to be believed and seeing as he scored on the night Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League was assured – it doesn’t look to have affected him too much.

Let’s hope that when and if this deal is completed, he can come with a clean slate and concentrate on his football once again.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!