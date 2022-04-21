Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique names the two players he believes have been the ‘best in the world’ this season

Jose Enrique has named the two players he believes have been the best in the world this season.

Taking to his Twitter account to engage with his 213,000 followers, the Spaniard posted a picture of Mo Salah and Karim Benzema alongside the caption: “Two best players in the world this season for me. Do you agree?”

Mo Salah has been in unreal form for Liverpool this season and is the Premier League’s top goalscorer and has the joint-most assists alongside teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In his 42 appearances this term, the Egyptian King has 30 strikes to his name and he’s a huge reason why the Reds are in contention to complete a historic quadruple.

The No. 11 is yet to agree on terms for a contract extension at the club, though, and with his current deal set to explore at the end of next season, anxiety is growing amongst some Liverpool supporters.

Real Madrid star Benzema, meanwhile, has been in stunning form himself.

The Frenchman has 39 goals across 40 games in all competitions this season and his 12 Champions League goals alone have fired the La Liga outfit to yet another semi-final appearance.

Los Blancos are also top of the league, a whopping 18 points clear of second-place Sevilla.

Both players are world-class in their own right and it’ll be interesting to see who wins the Ballon d’Or award come October this year.

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era of dominance appears to be finally coming to an end.

You can catch our former No. 3’s tweet below via his Twitter page.

Two best players in the world this season for me. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/bkIwrfJppc — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 21, 2022

