Gary Neville reveals what he witnessed Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson do to Virgil van Dijk during the defeat of Manchester United

Gary Neville has highlighted what Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson done during Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The Reds were at their brilliant best against Ralf Rangnick’s side at Anfield with every one of Jurgen Klopp’s side performing superbly to take them to the Premier League summit briefly before Manchester City defeated Brighton 3-0 last night.

And Neville was therefore #keen to point out an incident that happened during the game which outlines the ‘winning mentality’ amongst the Liverpool squad.

“You can have that togetherness and spirit, and they have that in abundance. The demand of each other. Jurgen Klopp gave van Dijk a rollicking after three minutes of the second half and van Dijk took it, Robertson, again, he absolutely turned on van Dijk, that’s what you see in a winning team, a winning mentality,” the former United defender told the Gary Neville podcast (via HITC).

The big Dutchman received a word of warning from Klopp and Robertson after a moment in which he appeared to be too casual in possession.

Other than this one moment, our No. 4 was once again a colossus at the back and helped us keep yet another clean sheet – our 19th shutout of the Premier League season – the joint-most with City.

There does appear to be great togetherness between the entire squad, but the lads aren’t afraid to let each other know when they believe someone is too casual or slightly off the pace.

We’ll need every player at their best in the coming weeks as we still remain in contention to complete a glorious and historic quadruple.

If we’re to defeat Villarreal across the impending two-legged Champions League semi-final, then the club will play every possible game this season.

This season has the potential to be truly remarkable, let’s take each game as they come and see how much silverware we have come the end of the season.

