George Weah insists Sadio Mane and Mo Salah ‘shouldn’t obsess over the Ballon d’Or’ and urges the two Liverpool stars to ‘improve more’

George Weah has claimed Sadio Mane and Mo Salah should not stress over winning the Ballon D’or and should instead focus on themselves and improving further.

The African duo have become recognised as two of the world’s best attacking players in recent years following their impressive showings at Liverpool and have both been up against each other in huge clashes between their two respective national sides, Senegal and Egypt, in recent months

“They shouldn’t obsess over the Ballon d’Or, rather they should focus on their performances and try to improve more,” Weah told Canal+ (via King Fut).

“[They must not] put unnecessary pressure on themselves. I always worked hard to get my family out of poverty, that’s how I was awarded the Ballon d’Or.”

Senegal defeated Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in February and then beat the Pharaohs in a two-legged play-off tie to deny Mo Salah a spot at the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

Last year, many people claimed that our No. 11 was the best player in the world and should’ve won his first Ballon D’or but he instead finished seventh in the rankings with Lionel Messi winning the prestigious award yet again.

Salah has once again been in world-class form this season and is the Premier League’s top goalscorer and assister.

He’ll be very much focused on winning as many trophies as possible with Liverpool before worrying about the next Ballon d’Or ceremony in October.

The Reds have already secured the Carabao Cup this term and remain in contention to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup too.

Let’s hope Mane and Salah can fire us towards yet more silverware this season – we’ll need them at their best in the coming weeks.

