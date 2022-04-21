Graeme Souness claims ‘the big teams can slip up at any time’ as a single point seperates Liverpool and Manchester City with six Premier League games remaining

Graeme Souness has claimed that Liverpool will be ‘thinking of one game at a time’ after being questioned about who the Reds may slip up against in their remaining six Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point behind Manchester City and will be seeking to capitalise on any points the Cityzens drop in the coming weeks, but the Scotsman has claimed that ‘the big teams can slip up at any time’.

“In this job, we’re usually asked ‘where can they slip up?’,” he told Sky Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“As we saw at the weekend with Spurs and Arsenal, the big teams can slip up at any time. Even the very best can slip up in games you wouldn’t think.

“For Liverpool, they’ll only be thinking of one game at a time.”

READ MORE: Gary Neville reveals what he witnessed Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson do to Virgil van Dijk during the defeat of Manchester United

The Reds do appear to have the trickier fixtures during the run-in, but Souness is right in saying that in the Premier League, slip-ups can come when they’re least expected.

There’s no easy game in this league, even if Tuesday’s defeat of Manchester United seemed it.

Our focus is now firmly on Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton whilst Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Watford to the Etihad.

Klopp knows how to keep his side focussed – the fact that we’re still in contention for four different trophies emphasises that.

Our neighbours from across Stanley Park will be licking their lips at the thought of denting our title hopes so we need to ensure we’re out of the traps quickly with another performance similar to our recent games against both Manchester clubs.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more! 🎙️