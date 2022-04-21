‘Liverpool are going to win all their games’ – Pep Guardiola warns his Manchester City players of any slip-ups in this season’s Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola has suggested that if Manchester City are to drop any more points this season then Liverpool will lift the Premier League title.

The Cityzens returned to the top of the table last night after they defeated Brighton 3-0 at the Etihad and although they have their fate in their own hands at the moment, the ex-Barcelona boss was keen to stress that there’s no room for error in the coming weeks.

“There are six games left and if we win all the games, we are champions. If we don’t win all the games, Liverpool will be champions,” Guardiola said (via The 42).

“It happened three years ago when we won 14 in-a-row to be champions. Liverpool are going to win all their games but it’s not necessary to tell that to the players, they feel it. We’re competing with one of the best teams ever.

“We have just one month, maybe five weeks. After 11 months it comes down to one month. We will do everything we can to be the best in those games.”

Two deflected strikes from Riyadh Mahrez and Phil Foden had City on their way to all three points with Bernardo Silva making sure of the victory late on.

Although the Sky Blues are hoping to taste success in the league this term, the victory also ensured that they will once again be playing Champions League football next season – something Guardiola believes is vitally ‘important’.

“Today, for the whole club, is one of the most important days of the season because mathematically we will play in the Champions League next season. People take it for granted but this is a huge success,” the Spaniard said.

Some will claim that this is an attempt by Guardiola to play mind games and place some sort of pressure on the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are very experienced nowadays, though, and are aware that we just need to focus on ourselves from now until the end of the season.

Of course, we need to hope for a favour from one of City’s upcoming opponents, but if the Cityzen’s slip up we need to ensure we’re right there to capitalise.

We host Everton at Anfield on Sunday whilst Guardiola’s side look destined for all three points when they welcome Watford to the Etihad on Saturday.

It’s going to be an exciting few weeks – let’s hope we can prove we’ve got what it takes to once again be crowned champions.

