Liverpool fan shares heartwarming experience at Anfield during Manchester United win

One Liverpool fan shared his experience at Anfield after breaking his fast during the Reds’ 4-0 demolition job of Manchester United.

@rahatchdry thanked one steward, Sharon, for her efforts in escorting him out of the stadium to pray.

I was fasting went I went to Anfield yesterday and after I broke my fast I needed a place to pray. I went to the stewards to ask for a place to pray and not only did they escort me to the prayer room outside the ground but they also guided me there, waited for me to finish (1/3) — Rahat (@rahatchdry) April 20, 2022

I was able to get one name and that was Sharon and her steward number was 738 at Anfield. @LFCHelp @LFC I hope you see this and take it into consideration (3/3) — Rahat (@rahatchdry) April 20, 2022

The Merseysiders temporarily leapfrogged Manchester City in the league table before the Cityzens restored the fragile one-point gap with a 3-0 win over Brighton.

READ MORE: Transfer news guru Christian Falk confirms Klopp ‘is interested’ in nine-assist backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s great to see how far Liverpool’s values travel amongst the club’s staff, with one spectator enjoying a smooth experience at L4.

We’d love to see the steward in question recognised for her efforts and compassion shown on the day.

We’re next set to take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield at the end of the week, with Jurgen Klopp’s men tasked once again with keeping the pressure on the Cityzens in the ongoing title race.

We’ll be responding to our rivals this time, however, with the incumbent champions set to take on Watford on Saturday.

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?