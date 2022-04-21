Liverpool fan shares heartwarming experience at Anfield during Manchester United win

One Liverpool fan shared his experience at Anfield after breaking his fast during the Reds’ 4-0 demolition job of Manchester United.

@rahatchdry thanked one steward, Sharon, for her efforts in escorting him out of the stadium to pray.

The Merseysiders temporarily leapfrogged Manchester City in the league table before the Cityzens restored the fragile one-point gap with a 3-0 win over Brighton.

It’s great to see how far Liverpool’s values travel amongst the club’s staff, with one spectator enjoying a smooth experience at L4.

We’d love to see the steward in question recognised for her efforts and compassion shown on the day.

We’re next set to take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield at the end of the week, with Jurgen Klopp’s men tasked once again with keeping the pressure on the Cityzens in the ongoing title race.

We’ll be responding to our rivals this time, however, with the incumbent champions set to take on Watford on Saturday.

