Liverpool fan thanks ‘helpful and respectful’ stewards for escorting him to the prayer room after breaking his fast at Anfield

Liverpool fans observed a minute’s applause for Cristiano Ronaldo’s family during the game against Manchester United but it wasn’t the only show of class from our club that night.

One supporter, Rahat Chowdhury, was inside Anfield as we beat the side from Old Trafford 4-0 and during the match he broke his fast as he was observing Ramadan.

As is accustomed for many Muslims during this period, once fasting ends they then look a place to pray and our amazing club were on hand to assistant the supporter.

Taking to his social media, he wrote: ‘I was fasting went I went to Anfield yesterday and after I broke my fast I needed a place to pray.

‘I went to the stewards to ask for a place to pray and not only did they escort me to the prayer room outside the ground but they also guided me there, waited for me to finish so I was allowed back in.

‘I’ve genuinely never met such helpful and respectful stewards like this and I feel they should be appreciated especially when they respect something so important as religion to someone like me’.

It’s great that the stewards in question were so happy to help and it shows that a little can go a long way.

Whilst videos of several supporters in the away end showed division and hate, our home stadium was full of love, compassion and a brilliant football team.

You can view the full thread of Tweets via @rahatchdry on Twitter:

I was fasting went I went to Anfield yesterday and after I broke my fast I needed a place to pray. I went to the stewards to ask for a place to pray and not only did they escort me to the prayer room outside the ground but they also guided me there, waited for me to finish (1/3) — Rahat (@rahatchdry) April 20, 2022

I was able to get one name and that was Sharon and her steward number was 738 at Anfield. @LFCHelp @LFC I hope you see this and take it into consideration (3/3) — Rahat (@rahatchdry) April 20, 2022

