Liverpool receive response from the Premier League after request for 12:30pm kick-off to be delayed due to fixture congestion

For Liverpool to be at this point of the stadium and still be fighting for three trophies is nothing short of remarkable.

However, the price of being a successful and competitive club is that the window in which all these games can be played gets smaller and smaller as the season meets its close.

Jurgen Klopp appreciates that this is a price of success but being handed 12:30pm kick-offs away to Newcastle United, after a Champions League semi-final, is far from understanding by the league organisers and broadcasters.

READ MORE: Liverpool fan thanks ‘helpful and respectful’ stewards for escorting him to the prayer room after breaking his fast at Anfield

Most other nations would do all they could to help their teams compete and succeed in Europe but it appears that in England, money talks louder than elsewhere.

Our simple request for a later starting time against the Magpies has, according to David Lynch, been ‘rejected by the Premier Legaue’.

Hold the surprise everyone, what a shock that player fitness and fixture congestion is nowhere near the agenda of those in footballing power…

You can view the update on the Newcastle vs. Liverpool game via @dmlynch on Twitter:

Liverpool have had their request to delay the kick-off of their visit to Newcastle on April 30 rejected by the Premier League. https://t.co/0evgnkpGAc — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 20, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!