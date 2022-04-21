Liverpool release statement responding to continuation of vile Hillsborough chants

Liverpool Football Club have released a statement in response to the continuation of the vile Hillsborough chants during games.

Some Manchester United fans were sadly heard mocking victims of the tragedy during the 4-0 victory over the Red Devils at Anfield, disappointingly after the home support had shown their support to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in the seventh minute of action.

“We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club,” the statement reads on the club’s official website. “We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the game’s sanction process down on those who continue to sing them.”

We’d like to hope that fellow clubs will likewise take matters very seriously and conduct investigations to root out repeat offenders in order to remove them from future games.

READ MORE: Dortmund’s plan to stop Liverpool transfer of Bellingham set to involve Jude’s younger brother – Football Insider

It’s fundamentally upsetting that in this day and age many are still not educated about the realities of the Hillsborough disaster and the impact on the families of the 97 victims.

If there was a clear sign of the need for education on the matter to be implemented into school curriculums beyond Merseyside, it was during our most recent meeting with Ralf Ragnick’s men.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to express our deepest sympathies with the families, friends and loved ones of the Hillsborough victims who will have undoubtedly been affected by the spate of appalling chants that have been occurring this season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Depth is a fickle concept & it perhaps proves that Liverpool have the most underrated squad in the world