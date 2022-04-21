Neco Williams celebrates Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League as the Welshman enjoys a successful loan spell from Liverpool

Neco Williams has enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Fulham and has helped the London outfit achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

The Wales international has made 14 appearances for the Craven Cottage side since making the temporary switch in January and has registered two goals and two assists for the club during that time.

The Whites defeated Preston North End 3-0 during the week and the three points ensured that Fulham will be back playing top-flight football next season.

In a post on his Instagram account, Williams said: “Promotion secured back to the @premierleague 🙌🏻 love it lads💪🏼 @fulhamfc.”

READ MORE: ‘They are not now’ – The comments that new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag made about Liverpool back in 2020

The 21-year-old will have gained vital experience playing regularly in the second tier and it’ll now be interesting to see the plans that Jurgen Klopp has for the No. 67 when he returns to his parent club at the end of the season.

Ex-Everton and current Fulham boss Marco Silva recently admitted his admiration for the full-back, saying:

“His intensity and the way he supported our offensive game has been fantastic. He is a young lad who always gives his best,” he said (via Liverpool’s official website).

“I am pleased with the way he has adapted at our football club.”

Williams certainly has the ability to succeed in the Premier League, but we’re not sure whether that will necessarily be at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the man he’s competing with for a regular starting spot at Anfield meaning his chances will be seriously limited if our No. 66 can continue his world-class performances.

He signed a long term contract with the club back in 2020, though, which suggests that he is a part of Klopp’s plans.

You can see the Welshman’s Instagram post below:

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!