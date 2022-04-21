(Photo) Reported Reds target officially confirms Liverpool transfer ahead of summer window

Liverpool target Ben Doak appeared to confirm his impending transfer to the club in his latest Instagram post.

The Celtic youth prospect had been heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside, with a compensation fee of £600,00 allegedly agreed between the Bhoys and Reds (according to The Athletic).

The teenager released the update in question with the caption: “Looking forward to a new chapter 🤩🔴@liverpoolfc.”

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Ben Doak’s Instagram account: