(Photos) Grinning Klopp’s visit to Jurgen’s Bierhaus in Liverpool captured in three pictures

Jurgen Klopp was spotted paying a visit to Jurgen’s Bierhaus in Liverpool, a football-themed venue packed with signed memorabilia in the city centre.

The beaming German grabbed a couple of photos with fans, including one Benfica supporter.

We can only imagine how many days the head coach will have made with his appearance in town, especially with us enjoying a stellar run of form of late.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap’s Twitter account:

Jurgen Klopp popped into Jurgen’s Bierhaus in Liverpool today. He even arrived on the team bus! pic.twitter.com/dRjK4T25QQ — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 20, 2022