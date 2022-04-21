‘They are not now’ – The comments that new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag made about Liverpool back in 2020

With Manchester United’s announcement earlier today that Erik ten Hag will take charge of the Red Devils from next season, comments that the Dutchman made before Liverpool’s clash with Ajax in last season’s Champions League have been revisited.

Liverpool defeated the Amsterdam outfit by a single goal to nil in both of their group stage clashes last term and Ten Hag took aim at the Merseysiders back in 2020.

The Reds had been defeated 7-2 by Aston Villa in the Premier League weeks earlier and the 52-year-old was keen to highlight the weaknesses in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“In that match against Aston Villa, four goals via a rebound or via a deflection. So very unfortunate. But where they were infallible for a long time last year, they are not now. We too have principles. The players know those and the team is in good shape,” ten Hag said (via the Daily Star).

Of course, that defeat at Villa Park was embarrassing, but it was a one-off when you consider how consistent and impressive we’ve been for most of the last three seasons.

This term we’re looking better than ever – following our Carabao Cup success in February, we’re still in contention for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success.

Ten Hag has a serious job on his hands when he arrives at Old Trafford – the Red Devils’ performance against us at Anfield on Tuesday night was truly embarrassing, even if we were at our best.

He’s doing good things at Ajax and the Dutch giants are four points clear at the top of the table so he’ll be looking to leave the club on a high in the summer.

