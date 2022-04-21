‘They’re far off’, ‘the club’s a mess’ – Match of the Day pundits rip into Manchester United and claim Erik ten Hag is ‘probably having second thoughts’

Micah Richards has dismissed Ralf Rangnick’s claim that Manchester United are six years behind Liverpool and instead insisted the Red Devils are 10 years behind the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed the Manchester outfit 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night and also claimed a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this season – with the results proving the huge gulf in class between the two outfits.

“No way. Definitely more than that. Six years? No, 10 years. They’re far off,” the former City defender told BBC’s Match of the Day (via Metro).

READ MORE: (Video) Graham Potter labels Liverpool and Manchester City as the two ‘greatest teams of this era’ and claims the title race is ‘anybody’s guess’

Earlier today, United announced that Erik ten Hag will become their manager at the beginning of next season and fellow MOTD pundit Alan Shearer claimed that the Dutchman will be having second thoughts about taking the job after watching his new side’s showing at L4 during the week.

“He’s [ten Hag] probably having second thoughts after watching that because the size of the task that faces him is incredible,” Shearer said.

“They need seven or eight new players, the club needs an overhaul, the club’s a mess and it’s going to take a long time for them to get back.” United are in urgent need of a serious rebuild. Klopp has worked wonders at Anfield ever since arriving back in 2015 and supporters of the Red Devils will be hoping ten Hag will have a similar impact. He will be backed financially, more so than our German boss has been, but that doesn’t guarantee success. They’ve spent a serious amount of money since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 but haven’t won the league since his departure and this season will be their fifth successive one without a trophy. It’ll be interesting to see how the Dutchman fares in the Old Trafford hot seat – we think Rangnick has done a great job since he took charge, though, don’t you?

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more! 🎙️