Transfer news guru Christian Falk confirms Klopp ‘is interested’ in nine-assist backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Christian Falk confirmed reports of Liverpool’s interest in Calvin Ramsay are correct in a tweet.

The German transfer news guru updated fans on the Reds’ potential next move in the summer window, with the Aberdeen teenager a potential backup option for Trent at right-back.

True✅ Jürgen Klopp is interested in Calvin Ramsey as a Backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold @LFC @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/J8sBMELA6E — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 20, 2022

One of the biggest criticisms that have been levelled at Jurgen Klopp’s outfit is certainly the drop-off in ability when the No.66 is out of the side.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable breakout season with the Dons, registering nine assists across 31 appearances (in all competitions).

Whilst it’s not quite the numbers delivered by Alexander-Arnold at fullback, it’s a more than impressive start from the young talent.

Given the lack of game time Neco Williams has previously received when at the club it’s certainly possible that a potential replacement has been identified in the young Scot.

It would seem somewhat harsh on the former in light of his improved performances with the Cottagers in the Championship, playing an important role in their promotion charge.

Nonetheless, with Kostas Tsimikas proving more than reliable down the left-flank for us, the right-back spot does stand out as a position in clear need of reinforcing.

