(Video) Diogo Jota names ‘great’ Liverpool player that he predicts will take over the Champions League in the next few years

Diogo Jota has named one Liverpool youth player that he clearly has high hopes of the future for.

Speaking with PlayStation, our No.20 was playing FIFA and chatting about his life on and off the pitch, before then being asked a selection of questions.

One of these were: “Are there any future next generation icons at Liverpool that you think could take over the UEFA Champions League, in the next few years?”.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas aid Quorn’s support of Liverpool’s Foodbanks ahead of the Merseyside Derby

The 25-year-old said: “Kaide Gordon, his future looks great”.

It’s a big shout from our No.20 and he clearly admires the talents of Kaide Gordon, even though he is only 17-years-old.

Despite managing just four first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp, the Derby-born attacker has managed to score a goal and certainly looks to be a hot prospect for the future.

It’s also somewhat of a shock not to hear the name Harvey Elliott but he feels part of the first-team squad already and so perhaps the Portuguese forward was looking more toward the academy prospects.

You can view Jota’s comments on Gordon (at 5:38) via PlayStation on YouTube:

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!