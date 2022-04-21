(Video) Ex-City star claims Guardiola’s men have been clearly superior to Liverpool since 2017

Trevor Sinclair has boldly claimed that Manchester City are the ‘elite team in the Premier League’ over title rivals Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSport, the former Cityzens man suggested that the points tallies accrued between the two sides weren’t an accurate reflection of where both outfits stand.

It’s difficult, however, to argue with the fact that only a point separates Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s men since August 2018, with the ex-winger failing to take into account our injury-hit campaign of 2020/21.

There’s absolutely no questioning the fact that the incumbent champions have been nothing short of exceptional since the Spaniard linked up with the Etihad role, but we shouldn’t be quick to discount just how impressive we’ve likewise been of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @talkSPORT:

📊 “Stats say that over the last 5 years we’ve had similar points.” 🔥 “But Man City have blown Liverpool out of the water more often than not… Man City are the elite team.” Trevor Sinclair says stats don’t show how much better #MCFC have been than #LFC in the PL since 2017. pic.twitter.com/LvRCBc1PhG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 21, 2022