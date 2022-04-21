(Video) ‘For the Fans’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold posts highlights of the victory over Manchester United on his social media

Trent Alexander-Arnold once again showcased why he is the best right-back England has to offer, in the win over Manchester United.

Our No.66 was a threat offensively and defensively, with his tireless running, pressing, tackling and passing thoroughly on show for the full 90 minutes.

The Scouser in our team is the hardest player to replace in our entire squad and his importance in Jurgen Klopp’s team seems to be growing every week, it’s so easy to forget he’s still just 23-years-old.

READ MORE: Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Alex Ferguson pose for a picture together in meeting of British football greats at Anfield

Following the match, the defender took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video of his performance and the entire match day experience against Ralf Rangnick’s side.

From pre-match, to some of his personal highlights – the video went alongside the caption of: ‘For the Fans, by the Fans 🔴’.

It’s great to see his interaction with his own people and let’s hope that this season is one he will never forget and we clinch all the trophies we’re longing for.

You can view the video on Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram account:

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!