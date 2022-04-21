(Video) Graham Potter labels Liverpool and Manchester City as the two ‘greatest teams of this era’ and claims the title race is ‘anybody’s guess’

Graham Potter has claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City are the greatest teams of this era and labelled the title race as ‘an exciting one’.

He believes it’s ‘anybody’s guess’ as to who will lift the Premier League title this term with just one point separating Pep Guardiola’s side at the top from the Merseysiders in second.

Reds supporters were hoping Potter’s side Brighton could do us a favour last night when they visited the Etihad to face City in the Premier League.

The Seagulls stayed resilient for 53 minutes until Riyadh Mahrez opened the scoring and the game ended 3-0.

We do need a favour from someone in the coming weeks otherwise the Cityzens will be champions once again, but we also need to remain focussed on ourselves to ensure that if the Sky Blues do slip up we’re ready to pounce.

It’s unlikely that City will drop points at the weekend, but you never know.

They host Watford whilst we welcome Everton to Anfield – six games remain and it’s still all to play for!

