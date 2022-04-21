(Video) Klopp’s honest eight-word admission to Gerrard before he took Liverpool youth coaching role

Steven Gerrard shared Jurgen Klopp’s confidence-boosting advice to him before he took a role with Liverpool’s U18s side, with the German saying: “I make tonnes of mistakes now every day.”

The former skipper had joked back that it hardly looked the case, with the German later going on to secure the return of the Premier League title after a 30-year hiatus.

It’s fair to say that the 41-year-old’s time with the youth ranks paid dividends for his coaching career.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:06), courtesy of Sky Sports: