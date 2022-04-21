(Video) Kostas Tsimikas appears to be angrily swearing as he heads onto Anfield pitch for post-Manchester United warm-down

Following videos of Kostas Tsimikas looking frustrated after the game against Manchester United, this clip seems to follow a similar theme.

During an interview with Jordan Henderson, our Greek Scouser is seen in the background being held back by James Milner in what many assumed was a joking fashion despite the actions of both men.

Now, thanks to Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series, it looks as though our No.21 wasn’t too happy as he entered the pitch for the warm-down after the game either.

The 25-year-old is seen alongside our vice captain and Curtis Jones, as the three unused substitutes go through some fitness work on the Anfield pitch.

However, according to Reddit user InfantilePillock‘s comments: ‘Tsimikas swearing pretty badly in Greek at 14.25 haha. Might have to edit this one out 😬

‘It literally means “F*** your mother” but when used more casually it’s more like “God,damn it”. He was upset with something though’.

When this information is used alongside his body language in the video and the aforementioned clip with our No.7, it seems like something got under the former Olympiacos man’s skin.

Let’s hope it’s nothing sinister and that we can see our joyous defender back to good spirits soon.

You can view Tsimikas’ choice words in Greek (at 14:23) via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

