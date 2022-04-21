(Video) Liverpool fan spots adorable moment between Salah & Thiago after Man Utd thrashing

Thiago Alcantara was in a loving mood after his midfield masterclass against Manchester United with one clip capturing the Spaniard embracing Mo Salah after proceedings.

The former Bayern Munich star delivered a performance to remember against a Red Devils side that proved lacklustre in every aspect.

With our No.11 back in the goals and our classy playmaker thriving in the middle of the park, we could be due for an exciting end to the season in our bid to secure a slice of history.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCTS and LFCTV: