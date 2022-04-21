(Video) Liverpool fans spot that Thiago Alcantara is now tapping the ‘This is Anfield’ sign after winning a trophy with the Reds

Jurgen Klopp made it clear to his players that they couldn’t touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign until they’d earned the right to do so.

Following our Champions League success in 2019, the tradition of players touching the sign returned and most of the current squad had been involved in at least one trophy win by the start of the season.

One of the few players who hadn’t though was Thiago Alcantara and he had either been informed or made a point that he wouldn’t be allowed to touch it, until he’d claimed silverware.

However, following our Carabao Cup win our No.6, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibou Konate and Luis Diaz all have their first honour for the Reds and are now allowed to touch it too.

Let’s hope it’ll be the first of several this season alone for all of them and that any future signings don’t have to wait too long either.

It’s a great tradition to uphold and builds a winning spirit within the club and a desire to have the honour to touch the famous sign, initially installed by Bill Shankly.

You can watch Thiago touching the Anfield sign (at 11:05) via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

