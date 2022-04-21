(Video) Virgil van Dijk copies Klopp fist-pumps whilst Liverpool boss celebrates with fans

Virgil van Dijk was spotted mimicking Jurgen Klopp’s trademark fist-pumps whilst the German delivered his special celebration to the fans at Anfield in the wake of Liverpool’s latest win.

The Reds secured an impressive 4-0 victory against historic rivals Manchester United to temporarily put themselves in the lead of the Premier League.

It would seem that the title race is set to remain tight until the very end, however, with Manchester City responding quickly with a resounding 3-0 defeat of Brighton at the Etihad.

