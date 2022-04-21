(Video) Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas aid Quorn’s support of Liverpool’s Foodbanks ahead of the Merseyside Derby

Important issues such as the need for foodbanks, often need the support of senior players like Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

The trio took part in a promotional video by the club that backed Quorn’s pledge to double any foodbank donations that are given before the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

This is a massive gesture by the food company and will go a long way to support many people that are in need of support across the city.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans spot that Thiago Alcantara is now tapping the ‘This is Anfield’ sign after winning a trophy with the Reds

The fact that foodbanks are even needed is a whole separate, yet very important, issue but in the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative – our city’s two clubs really look after the local area.

Within the video a more light-hearted look at what being a volunteer means is given, as well as showcasing the good that they do for a very appreciative community.

The end goal for all of this is that we never need another foodbank but for now it’s important that anyone going the match can try and donate anything, to improve the living conditions for so many people in our region.

You can watch the full video of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas via @LFC on Twitter:

Bring a foodbank contribution to Anfield this Sunday and @QuornFoods will 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 👏 You can support @SFoodbanks and #NorthLiverpoolFoodbank to help those in food poverty across the city. pic.twitter.com/dTu7SMogKj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!