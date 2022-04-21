Villarreal star admits Liverpool are ‘clear favourites’ but insists the La Liga outfit have ‘nothing to lose’ ahead of Champions League semi-final clash

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has admitted that his side are real underdogs heading into their Champions League semi-final tie with Liverpool.

The Spaniard was keen to point out that the La Liga outfit have already defeated European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds of the competition this term, though, and they will therefore be licking their lips at the prospect of causing yet another huge upset.

“They are the clear favourites right now; they are in great form,” Torres told Marca (via Anfield Watch).

“They take advantage of any slip-up at the slightest opportunity. We have to know who we’re up against, and it’s okay to recognize that they are favourites.

“But so were Juve and Bayern. We are here to prepare for it, work on it and continue to cause surprises. In the end, we have nothing to lose; on the contrary.

“We are very hungry to do great things. We’ll be less of a surprise because we’ve just eliminated Juve and Bayern, so Liverpool will be a little more humble than Bayern were and will prepare thoroughly knowing what we’re capable of.”

On paper, we’re certainly clear favourites heading into the tie, but in Europe’s premier competition, there is never an easy game.

The Spanish side are only competing in the competition this term due to the fact they defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final last season.

Villarreal, managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, are sat seventh in the Spanish top-flight, eight points out of the top four meaning their best chance of qualifying for the tournament again next season is by winning it.

Let’s hope their fairytale run comes to an end when we face them in the two-legged tie in the coming weeks – they visit Anfield on April 27 before the return leg in Spain on May 3.

