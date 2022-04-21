‘What a player!’ – Fabinho delighted for ‘real hard worker’ Liverpool teammate who was at his best against Manchester United on Tuesday

Fabinho has expressed his delight for Mo Salah returning back to the scoresheet and performing superbly against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The Reds obliterated the Red Devils 4-0 at Anfield with the Egyptian King finding the back of the net with two tidy strikes and set up Luis Diaz’s opener with a sublime assist.

Salah had gone 10 games across all competitions without a goal in open play for Jurgen Klopp’s side and our Brazillian midfielder was therefore delighted to see the No. 11 back on the scoresheet.

“I am really happy for him,” Fabinho told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“He scored two goals and he played a really good game. And give an assist.

“He had a good opportunity to score a hat-trick as well. But I am really happy for him because he is a real hard worker. And what a player!”

Despite his recent poor form, Salah remains the Premier League’s top scorer with a whopping 22 goals, five more than Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min in second.

The former AS Roma man has also registered the joint-most assists in the league alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pair have an incredible 12 assists each with six league games still to play this term.

It’d be great to see Salah add to those numbers when we host Everton at Anfield on Sunday – another vitally important game as we look to replace Manchester City at the top of the table.

