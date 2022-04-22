“Er, I think so?” – Salah unsure on whether he will remain at Liverpool next season if his contract isn’t renewed this summer

Mo Salah has provided yet more headlines during his latest interview about his contract situation with Liverpool.

Speaking with FourFourTwo magazine, the 29-year-old was asked if he would still be at the club next season and he said: “Yeah. Er, I think so?”

“But if they [Liverpool] want me to go, that’s something different!”.

READ MORE: (Video) Steven Gerrard on the conversation with Jurgen Klopp that inspired him to start coaching at Liverpool’s Under 18s

It’s not exactly the most confident answer but it does seem to suggest that, at least in the opinion of our No.11, the ball is firmly in the club’s court.

It’s hard to see Jurgen Klopp appreciating an interview like this and at such an important time of the season, as it will only fuel further speculation and questioning for him.

We all can see that the club want the player and vice versa and, despite the Egyptian King saying this isn’t about money, it’s hard to see what else is holding this up.

At this point it looks like a deal isn’t too close and although the prospect of the Premier League’s top scorer remaining at Anfield next season doesn’t look to have been discussed, it doesn’t look to be a certainty either.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!