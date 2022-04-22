‘Everton, Burnley are comingggggg’ – Ex-Red revels in Burnley’s victory that piles pressure onto Everton ahead of Merseyside Derby

Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Southampton means that Everton are one point above the drop zone, with Liverpool as their next match.

Taking to his Twitter account following the win for the side from Turf Moor, Jose Enrique wrote: ‘Everton burnley are comingggggg. we need to beat them on Sunday! Up the reds and Burnley 😂♥️’.

Safe to say that the Spaniard thoroughly enjoyed watching the team that was without the recently sacked Sean Dyche, claiming a big victory in the battle to avoid the drop.

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota names ‘great’ Liverpool player that he predicts will take over the Champions League in the next few years

Having played a game less than the Clarets, Frank Lampard would have wished that his game in hand wasn’t a trip to Anfield and that our form wasn’t so strong at the moment.

Nevertheless; a Merseyside Derby is a game where the old phrase ‘form goes out the window’, can be very much applied.

Stranger things have happened and it’s up to Jurgen Klopp’s side to remain professional and ensure that we claim all three points, to aid our pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

You can view Enrique’s post about Burnley and Everton via his Twitter account:

Everton burnley are comingggggg. we need to beat them on Sunday! Up the reds and Burnley 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/N0fKeJhwwN — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 21, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!