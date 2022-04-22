Former Red’s emotive post about living his ‘dream’ by playing for Liverpool and alongside his ‘hero’ Steven Gerrard

For many Liverpool fans, playing alongside Steven Gerrard is a dream they would pay a lot of money in order to fulfil.

One supporter who lived that dream was Adam Morgan and he took to his Twitter account to celebrate his own birthday, writing: ‘28 years old today 🙌 I look back sometimes & think what did my dream used to be.. it was to play with my hero’s & play for the team I love!

‘Feeling very grateful for my life & job & to still be playing football. Thank you for the messages ❤️’.

Despite managing just three first-team appearances for the Reds, all in the Europa League under Brendan Rodgers in 2012, no one can ever take away the fact that he played for his boyhood club.

Since departing Anfield permanently in 2014, the now 28-year-old has played for 14 different clubs in the eight years that have followed his departure.

Now playing and collecting his coaching badges down south, it’s a proud moment for the Scouser to look back on his career to date and to also know that he is still persuing the game he loves – despite the countless upsets that have come on his journey so far.

Best of luck for the future!

You can view the post by Morgan about his Liverpool days, via his Twitter account:

28 years old today 🙌 I look back sometimes & think what did my dream used to be.. it was to play with my hero’s & play for the team I love! Feeling very grateful for my life & job & to still be playing football Thank you for the messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ud1g7JwGjY — Adam Morgan (@AMorgan94) April 21, 2022

