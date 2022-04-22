Jurgen Klopp gives an injury update on an ‘uncomfortable’ Bobby Firmino and the rest of the Liverpool squad

The only injury concern that was present before the game against Everton was that of Bobby Firmino.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Merseyside Derby, Jurgen Klopp was asked if there were any fresh issues for his squad and he said: “Not that I know yet. No other problems.

“And Bobby, getting better and better. It’s just uncomfortable, painful. Today it’s his first day on the pitch, so there’s still two days to go, so maybe.

“If Bobby gives the thumbs-up then he will be involved. And not, then we wait another few days, but then I think after that it should be possible.”

Fingers crossed, it looks as though we may have an injury free squad once again and it may be a case of not needing to risk a 90% fit No.9.

There have been some fears voiced that a frustrated Frank Lampard team could resort to the tactics shown by Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, where a losing side could attempt to hurt our players.

Let’s hope we can get the game won early and take any of our more frail players off the pitch as quickly as possible.

