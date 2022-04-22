Mitre reveal their FA Cup final ball ahead of Liverpool’s appearance in the 150th year final vs. Chelsea at Wembley

Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup final, following an emphatic 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the semis.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head back to the capital in May, hoping to secure their first of three trophies that month and the ball that will be used for the game has been released.

In celebration of the 150 years of the FA Cup final, Mitre have released a special ball to commemorate the special event.

This was announced on social media in a post that read: ‘150 years of @emiratesfacup history wrapped up in a ball. We’re only releasing 150 of them, get on it quickly so you don’t miss out. #DifferentLeague’.

The ball has all the previous winners emblazoned on it, which of course includes our name on seven different occasions and we will be hoping that our next visit will see revenge for the 2012 final and provide our eighth success in the tournament.

It’s been 10 years since we last competed in the final and, although desires to win the Premier League and Champions League may be greater, our boss will be hoping to clinch the only piece of silverware he’s yet to have achieved when we face Chelsea.

