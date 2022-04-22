Mo Salah on targeting Ian Rush’s scoring record and not slowing down ahead of entering his thirties

Mo Salah will have his name back in contract negotiation headlines with his latest interview but he did also cover other subjects.

Speaking with FourFourTwo magazine, the 29-year-old spoke about a new Liverpool deal but also about life as a footballer in your thirties: “I didn’t think about the fact I’m going to turn 30, I ask some players and they say it’s a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don’t know, I’m feeling fine. I’m enjoying life, I’m enjoying football – it doesn’t matter how old you are now.

“Now you can see that with players – all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”

Our No.11 then discussed his desire to be our No.1 goal scorer: “Hopefully before I go, I will be the first one [top goal scorer in our history], more than 300 [goals], it’s quite tough to get. But let’s see…”

These won’t be the parts of his interview that attract the most attention, with discussions about his contract and what can happen next season taking the forefront of attention.

Nevertheless, in the short-term this statement shows that he is still focused on being the best player he can and scoring as many goals as possible in a red shirt.

Despite being 191 goals behind Ian Rush and having scored only 155 since his arrival in 2017, the Egyptian King has his sights on leaving the club as the best we’ve ever had in front of goal.

Turning 30 won’t stop him trying to break the record but one thing that will, is leaving the club in the next year.

