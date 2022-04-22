‘The fans know what I want’ – Mo Salah provides cryptic contract update during in-depth interview on his future

Mo Salah has provided yet another contract update, seemingly piling some pressure on the club to get the deal done.

Speaking with FourFourTwo magazine, the 29-year-old said: “I don’t know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.”

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.”

READ MORE: (Video) Steven Gerrard on the conversation with Jurgen Klopp that inspired him to start coaching at Liverpool’s Under 18s

“I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something, the season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way – that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

“To play in that atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me… I have banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song. It’s going to be a really sad moment [when I leave].”

In truth, there aren’t many Liverpool fans that do know what the Egyptian King wants.

We understand that he would like to remain at the club but what all this hold-up is over, seems to be only money and if that’s something that our No.11 thinks we’ll agree on – then that’s highly unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp is the most important thing about our football club and he’s managed to tie down the futures of many key players already, the major stumbling block is now our forward line.

There’s no doubting the former Roma man wants to stay in Merseyside but this type of interview and statement won’t help many matters in the short-term.

Just imagine the boost for everyone if, instead of discussing possibilities of a new contract, a new deal was signed as we enter the final few weeks of the season.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!