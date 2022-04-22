Trent Alexander-Arnold follows Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be on the cover of ARENA HOMME+ magazine

Ahead of the Merseyside Derby, Trent Alexander-Arnold has repeated a feat that was widely publicised by an Everton star.

Back in November, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made headlines as he featured on the front cover of ARENA HOMME+ magazine whilst wearing a skirt.

Now, our No.66 has repeated the feat but doesn’t appear to have done so whilst wearing the same clothes and this was announced on the publications Instagram account with the caption: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold by Sølve Sundsbø, styled by Tom Guinness. The Liverpool and England total Worldie is interviewed in AH+ 57 by rapper and Liverpool FC fanatic Loyle Carner’.

In partnership with Miu Miu Men’s, the Scouser in our team is also set to answer who his ‘favourite ever Liverpool player’ is but given that it isn’t ‘Keegan, Souness, Rush or Sir Kenneth Dalglish’ – no prizes for guessing which Huyton-born midfielder it could be.

The backlash that Frank Lampard’s star striker attracted was completely unwarranted, purely because people didn’t like his clothes, our right-back has played it a lot safer and is set to see his copy go without anywhere near the same amount of attention.

Whether the Toffees’ No.9 will be happy to see someone so local take Merseyside’s top model status is another thing though…

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s front cover via @thehommeplusmag on Instagram:

