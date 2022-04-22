(Video) “Animals are souls trying to survive” – Mo Salah poses with his cat and posts emotive video about caring for animals

Mo Salah has frequently posted images of himself and his cat and has now made a lengthy video to promote the care of animals.

Speaking on the clip he posted to his own social media, the 29-year-old said: “Your friend, a companion, part of the family, trustworthy, your lifelong friend, your son, your teammate, a peaceful wanderer, your guardian angel, always making you smile, your partner, a helping hand, keeping you entertained, guiding you, an inspiration, resourceful and reliable.

‘Be kind to every kind, not just mankind.

“Just like you and I, animals are souls trying to survive”.

The video doesn’t seem to be associated to any particular charity and instead looks like a genuine message of peace and love toward animals, from our Egyptian winger.

Such is his role in society, in Liverpool, Egypt and football as a whole – this message will reach millions and it’s great that he’s using his voice to promote worthy causes that are close to his heart.

There’s also some top quality content of our No.11 and his cat to keep everyone entertained.

You can view the video of Salah via his Twitter account:

