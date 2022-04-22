(Video) Ex-Red Steven Gerrard shares ‘huge’ verdict after Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as next manager

Steven Gerrard noted that Manchester United’s next manager, Erik ten Hag, will have a ‘huge’ job on his hands once he links up with the club this summer.

The Red Devils announced the highly-regarded Dutchman as Ralf Rangnick’s replacement at the end of the current campaign.

‘Huge’ still arguably doesn’t quite capture the scope of the work required to turn things around at Old Trafford, with the side’s issues far deeper than the squad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

