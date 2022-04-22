(Video) Frank Lampard shares what he thinks about Liverpool ahead of first Merseyside derby: ‘We have two of them in the Premier League’

Frank Lampard described Liverpool as one of the best (‘if not the’) teams in the world next to Manchester City ahead of Everton’s upcoming meeting with the Reds for the Merseyside derby.

Whilst the Blues continue their fight to retain their Premier League status, the hosts remain firmly in pursuit of the league leaders, with only a point separating Jurgen Klopp’s men from Pep Guardiola’s incumbent champions.

Though the Toffees’ form has been far from consistent of late, the German will no doubt be keen to prepare his men for a battle and a half against our city rivals in what could prove to be a potentially decisive tie for both outfits’ respective seasons.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣 "What have you been told this week about this game?" Frank 🗣 "Not so much I've been at the training ground and my flat." Frank Lampard is looking forward to managing Everton in the Merseyside derby pic.twitter.com/NgSoh0p1I4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 22, 2022