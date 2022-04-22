(Video) “I felt uncomfortable going back to Melwood” – Steven Gerrard on Jurgen Klopp and his return to Liverpool as a coach

There are no prizes for revealing that Steven Gerrard is a Liverpool fan but his love of Jurgen Klopp is amazing to listen to.

Speaking on The Overlap, our former captain had an in-depth interview with Gary Neville and discussed his life in coaching so far.

The former Manchester United defender noted that there wouldn’t be many managers comfortable with having a club legend in the youth set-up and asked how appreciative our former captain was of the opportunity to work with the Under 18s.

The 41-year-old said: “I think that with [Klopp], he’s so comfortable in himself, he’s got so much belief and charisma in himself, what’s he’s done before, the character, the man.

“I don’t think he seen it as a threat, I think maybe previous managers might have but I always got a feeling that he was open arms, excited to have me in.

“I felt uncomfortable going back to Melwood at first because I’d been to America and once you’ve been out for a certain amount of time you feel like you don’t belong there any more, although you do.

“Every time I’ve met Jurgen Klopp, whether it be anywhere, I see him walk his dog and I still feel like it’s open-arms and it’s real and I think that’s because he’s so comfortable.

“For us, as Liverpool fans, obviously now I’m in the league competing and you have to be careful what you say but Liverpool fans should enjoy Jurgen Klopp because he is going to be one in a million”.

It’s easy to look at it from a fan’s point of view and relish in the thought of having someone of the calibre of our former No.8 back in the club but for the German to be so open to it too, just shows his class.

Had something gone wrong and the pressure built on the former Borussia Dortmund man, plenty would have started to link the Huyton-born manager to his role.

This never happened but it’s testament to our current gaffer that he saw no issue in any of this.

The Freudian slip of ‘us’ by the Aston Villa manager will also bring a smile to the face of any Red.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on Klopp (at 6:25) via The Overlap on YouTube:

