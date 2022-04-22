(Video) “It’s chalk and cheese!” – Micah Richards passionately backs Steven Gerrard in the debate vs. Frank Lampard

Micah Richards fought like a true Liverpool fan when he was posed with the question of who was better, Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard.

Speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, the former Manchester City man was adamant that our former captain was the best: “If you had to pick one player to come into a team, you can’t tell me you’d pick Gerrard over Lampard!”

Gary Lineker responded with: “It depends what you need in your team. If you need a goalscorer, you need Lampard…”

Richards was rightly animated with his next response: “No, no! But Gerrard scores goals. If he was put in a role where he could be the third man runner into the box, he would score the goals that Lampard [did]. If he was in the team that Lampard [was in]… he would score equal the goals.”

The former right-back then turned to co-host Alan Shearer and said: “You’ve played with both of them. And I’ve played with both of them. And when you’re on the same pitch as them it’s chalk and cheese!”

“Lampard is brilliant at what he does but it’s his mind and his running and the way he finds his way into the box… but he doesn’t dictate a game”.

It’s preaching to the choir saying that we agree but it’s nice to see a neutral fight so hard for what is obviously the correct answer, despite both being great players.

We’d always back our former No.8 and there won’t be many of the Red persuasion that would think otherwise either.

You can view Richards' comments on Gerrard and Lampard courtesy of BBC Sport:

Give Micah Richards a pay rise pic.twitter.com/ioKZgHefua

