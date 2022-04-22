(Video) Steven Gerrard on his 2011 injury that lead to him seeking physiological help as he feared he would never play football again

Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool career was full of amazing highs but he has revealed an injury that caused him to search for physiological help.

Speaking on The Overlap, our former captain had an in-depth interview with Gary Neville and discussed his life in coaching so far and also discussed the lowest moments of his career.

The Huyton-born coach was asked if he has ever reached out to anybody for help with his mental health and the 41-year-old confirmed that he had done this during his playing career.

The Aston Villa boss said: “I had a groin avulsion, which to just explain is when your groin muscle comes completely off the bone, and I didn’t have any guarantees or certainty that I was going to recover from that and play again, and I struggled a lot.

“Selfishly thinking ‘What if I don’t play football again?’.

“Now with age, experience and maturity, you relaise that there’s a life as well as football, when you’re in football you don’t think there is”.

It was these meetings with Dr Steve Peters in 2011 that helped our former No.8 deal with the prospect of never playing the game he loved again, thankfully it was an injury that he overcame.

The importance of mental health and talking was something that was covered during the interview and the former Rangers boss went on to say: “Talk, talk to someone. There’s always someone there”.

If anyone is struggling with their mental health, do as one of the greatest players that ever played for our football club did and seek help – you can do so here.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on his mental health (at 31:57) via The Overlap on YouTube:

