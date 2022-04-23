Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones surprise young Liverpool fan and podcaster by appearing as guests

Thanks to Liverpool’s partnership with Joie, one young Liverpool fan was treated to a podcast of a lifetime.

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones took part in the Funny Old Life Podcast that is hosted by Liverpool fan Joe Symes, with the pair answering a host of questions.

The club’s YouTube channel did a full video on the organisation of the day and the behind the scenes work that went in with Bootle FC, where Joe writes match reports for the club:

It was obviously a great gesture from Liverpool that also ended with the offer of purchasing any recording equipment that he needed for his podcast in the future.

The interview covers a host of questions from chippy orders, to youth football and life in Liverpool and it’s a great insight to the duo.

Make sure to follow @ItAFunnyOldLife on Twitter, subscribe to his YouTube channel ‘Its A Funny Old Life Podcast’ and have a look at his website.

You can watch the video of Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Joe via Its A Funny Old Life Podcast on YouTube:

