Ex-Red predicts ‘absolutely manic’ Merseyside derby but backs Liverpool to win because of the ‘current gulf in class’

Twice a season, Merseyside comes to a halt as the Reds face the Blues and this could be one of the biggest ones in many years.

Writing for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson backed Jurgen Klopp’s side for victory: ‘Lawro’s prediction: 2-0.

‘It’s a derby, so this will be absolutely manic. The game will start at 100 miles per hour and the tackles will be flying in, they always are.

‘But, whatever the scenario and however hard they work, any away team at Anfield needs some quality to get anything from the game.

‘Everton have shown some signs of improvement in their past two games but, defensively, I still don’t think they have what it takes to keep Liverpool out.

‘There are 47 points separating the two teams in the table, which illustrates the current gulf in class’.

Our manager has already voiced his concern over the nature of the tackles that could be committed, ahead of a very traditionally intense fixture between the two sides.

The hope will be that we can get an early start and then perhaps take the opportunity to remove some of the more fragile members of the squad, as the game nears a close.

That’s a lot easier said than done though and games between Liverpool and Everton can always go either way.

Let’s hope we leave Anfield with three big points, as forecasted by our former defender.

