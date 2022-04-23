FA Cup final ticket prices, kit colours, kick-off, referees and side of the stadium all confirmed ahead of Chelsea showdown

Liverpool have booked their place in our first FA Cup final for 10 years and some of the finer details have now been worked out.

Despite our club not making an official statement, Chelsea have confirmed all the details of the game on their club website and it’s all the information required for the big match.

Perhaps the best news is that ‘Liverpool in their traditional red’, despite the fact that Thomas Tuchel’s side will be ‘donning our all-yellow away strip’.

There has been an ‘allocation of 30,500’ per team and we will be sat in the West side of the stadium, with prices also confirmed:

‘Adults Level Two (seat only) £250, Level Two (seat only) £225, Category one £145, Category two £115, Category three £70, Category four £45’.

It had already been confirmed by the FA that the referee will be Craig Pawson and ‘Video assistant referee will be Paul Tierney’.

All that’s left to do now is scramble for tickets and win the big game that will be played at 4:45pm on the 14th of May.

