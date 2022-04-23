“Fight and knock them down” – Joel Matip on how Liverpool can beat Everton in the Merseyside derby

The Merseyside Derby provides a unique atmosphere and performance in most seasons, Joel Matip has discussed how we can win the game.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old previewed the mathc against Everton and how Liverpool can win: “For them it is the opportunity to change the whole game, to bring a different mood into the club, the team.

“And we need to be aware that they will be there from the first second, try everything and just try our best like we will do and fight.

“We will try to play our football, then I’m confident we can get a good result.

“We all know that this is a really big game for us and the club, we know our situation, so we only go 100 per cent, there is no time for breaks, we just have to fight and knock them down – this is how we are going to go into this game”.

Jurgen Klopp has already voiced his concern over any tackles that could injure his players, if the Toffees get over zealous in their attempts to win the ball from ourselves.

All we can do is attempt to show our class and position in the league table, to ensure that we get the result we want and hope that is enough.

Should we be fortunate enough to have another fast start, then this could give the boss a chance to remove any players that we can’t afford to be injured.

