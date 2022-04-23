‘I’m always choosing myself’ – Mo Salah’s confidence on being the best player in the world and hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or

There’s no questioning Mo Salah’s talents or confidence and he has the goal of the Ballon d’Or firmly in his sights.

Speaking with FourFourTwo, the 29-year-old said: “Of course it means a lot, it would mean a lot to win it.

“One of my purposes in life is to change the people, especially in my country, an Arab country – that they can achieve what they want to achieve.

“Those things give them more belief in themselves, that they can do whatever they want.”

“In my mind, yes, I’m always saying that [I’m the best].

“I will never say, ‘Yeah, I’m better than this person or I’m better than that person’, no – but in my mind I’m always choosing myself as the best, I don’t choose anyone other than me.

“It’s always opinion, though. I respect all other players.”

“Winning them both [Premier League and Champions League] again would make me win the Ballon d’Or”.

Given his past let-downs in the competition, perhaps the Egyptian King has made a public declaration so that he isn’t overlooked once again.

If we do manage to clinch the Premier League and Champions League, the award for the world’s best player could very much be between Sadio Mane and our No.11.

Whichever way it goes, we’re the lucky team to have them both playing for us.

