Joel Matip on Sadio Mane’s ‘impossible’ assist for Mo Salah that ‘showed his quality one time more’ against Manchester United

There weren’t many inside Anfield that saw the pass by Sadio Mane against Manchester United was even possible, including Joel Matip.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, the 30-year-old reflected on our No.10’s pass: ‘I still don’t know how he did it but it’s just an amazing pass.

‘Nearly impossible to defend; you cannot really think of this ball.

‘It just showed his quality one time more’.

Much was made of Mo Salah ending his goal scoring drought by finishing the pass that was perfectly provided by his Senegalese teammate but the pass was truly something special.

Our squad are lucky to train with each other every day and they will all be fully aware of the talents that their teammates possess but for our No.32 to be impressed by the assist for our second goal of the night, it just shows how great it was.

With his ability to carry the ball out of defence so effectively, the Cameroon international could add a few assists to his tally if he can perform some similar passes too.

