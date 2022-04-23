Jordan Henderson knows that ‘nothing is won’ before kick-off against Everton and assures Liverpool will fight for the win

Jordan Henderson is fully aware of what it takes to win a Merseyside derby and assured fans that the squad are ready to fight for three points.

Writing in his column in the official matchday programme (via Liverpool’s website), the 31-year-old said: “I might not fully believe the old cliché about the form book going out of the window, but I have played in more than enough of these matches to know that nothing is won on the basis of what’s happened previously.

“It is all about how you perform on the day.

“I know Frank Lampard well from the time we spent together with England so I’m well aware of the kind of drive, passion, knowledge and experience that he will have brought to Everton and their last couple of results have underlined the fighting spirit that he has instilled.

“This will be a proper derby with everything that goes with it so we have to be prepared for that as a team because anything else won’t be good enough”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be huge favourites for the match but given that it is a derby and a game against a side fighting for their lives, it won’t be that easy.

Thankfully, we have a team full of leaders that will ensure that there’s no complacency and in our No.14 he will keep the lads focused on the pitch.

Let’s hope it’s a routine win and our winning run keeps going.

