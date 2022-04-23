‘No reason why he should not play’ – Joel Matip’s selfless admission about Ibou Konate’s form for Liverpool

Joel Matip is beloved by Liverpool fans because he’s such a great player and a brilliant man as well.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of the Merseyside derby, the 30-year-old was full of praise for one of his teammates: “It’s great for me personally to be fit and be able to play and I’m looking forward to staying fit and help the team and maybe be there to challenge.

“Ibra [Konate] did it great, so no reason why he should not play also too, especially with my history of injuries, it also fitted quite good with my situation.

“It is easier for me as I did not have a big injury and I kept on going, we are just in a great shape as a team and everyone can perform for themselves, which is better, and we are just in a good shape right now and you see this for all my team-mates.”

What a vote of confidence for Ibou Konate to hear that from a senior player in the squad, who also plays in the same position.

Our No.32’s Anfield career has been plagued by injury but this campaign has been a different story and he’s managed to play 37 games this season already, the best in his six years on Merseyside.

For the Frenchman to be in a team with Virgil van Dijk and the rest of our talented defenders, it will only benefit him further down the line.

We’re lucky to have four phenomenally talented centre-halves in our squad.

